Camp on Menstrual Hygiene held

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, June 3: An awareness camp on menstrual hygiene was organised by Department of Women and Child Development, Morigaon and Morigaon district administration with the technical support from District Hub for Women Empowerment of Women, in collaboration with Morigaon Town High School here on Saturday.

The organisations sensitised  students’ under the theme ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ in the school.The sensitisation programme was organised to highlight the importance of menstrual hygiene for the well-being and dignity of individuals who menstruate and the importance of proper menstrual products, maintaining personal hygiene ,and managing menstrual discomfort effectively. The event was inaugurated by the principal of school Nirmal Ch Nath in presence of Dr Monika Bora, DHEW Pinki Moni Devi, teachers of the school, DHEW, IGSSS & OSC staff. DHEW Pinki Moni Devi spoke on the theme at length in the programme.

