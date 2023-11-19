Career Counselling Workshop Empowers Students At Chatia College

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Nov 18: Chatia College, in collaboration with V’s Concept, a career guidance institute, organised a day-long workshop on career counselling.

The event, held at the college’s conference hall, aimed to provide valuable insights and information about diverse career opportunities to students.

Anuj Saikia, the Vice-Principal of Chatia College, inaugurated the workshop, and Dibashree Saikia and Binod Pandey served as resource persons. The workshop attracted nearly one hundred students who actively participated in gaining knowledge about various career paths and job opportunities.

This initiative reflects the college’s commitment to equipping students with the necessary information and guidance to make informed decisions about their future careers. Career counselling plays a crucial role in empowering students to explore diverse fields and make choices aligned with their interests and skills.