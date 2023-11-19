19 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 19, 2023
type here...

Career Counselling Workshop Empowers Students At Chatia College

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

 

- Advertisement -

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Nov 18: Chatia College, in collaboration with V’s Concept, a career guidance institute, organised a day-long workshop on career counselling.

 

The event, held at the college’s conference hall, aimed to provide valuable insights and information about diverse career opportunities to students.

 

- Advertisement -

Anuj Saikia, the Vice-Principal of Chatia College, inaugurated the workshop, and Dibashree Saikia and Binod Pandey served as resource persons. The workshop attracted nearly one hundred students who actively participated in gaining knowledge about various career paths and job opportunities.

 

This initiative reflects the college’s commitment to equipping students with the necessary information and guidance to make informed decisions about their future careers. Career counselling plays a crucial role in empowering students to explore diverse fields and make choices aligned with their interests and skills.

Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
These Places In India Are Named After Numbers!
These Places In India Are Named After Numbers!
Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know
Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know
Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World
Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World
10 Places Where Women Are Barred From Entering
10 Places Where Women Are Barred From Entering
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Obituary: Birendra Newar

The Hills Times - 0
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms These Places In India Are Named After Numbers! Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World 10 Places Where Women Are Barred From Entering