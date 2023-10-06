CBI Quizzes Two Senior Cops At Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Oct 5: In a new twist to the mysterious death of SI Junmoni Rabha, the team from central investigative agency – CBI – on Thursday quizzed then superintendent of police and additional superintendent of police, Lakhimpur Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa and Runa Neog respectively at Nagaon circuit house.

The investigating agency summoned both the senior cops to CBI’s temporary office at Nagaon circuit house on Thursday.

As per directive of the central investigative agency, both Rajkhowa Neog arrived at Nagaon circuit house.

The CBI initially questioned both the senior officials together and recorded their statements. Subsequently, the team also quizzed ASP Runa Neog separately for quite some time and recorded her statement too, sources said, adding that earlier on Wednesday last the investigative team from the central investigative agency was able to recover the mobile phones of SI Junmoni Rabha that went missing since her mysterious death in a controversial road mishap on May 15 last.

It is pertinent to mention here that the CBI team examined SI Junmoni Rabha’s personal vehicle several times and were not able to recover it till Wednesday.

Significantly, earlier the CID team from the state police also carried out several rounds of examinations into SI Junmoni Rabha’s personal vehicle, but they were not able to find the lost mobile phones of Junmoni.

The sudden recovery of the lost mobile phones from Junmoni’s personal vehicle that was kept at Jakhalabandha PS after five months, raised eyebrows among the conscious people of the district, sources added further.