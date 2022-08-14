28 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 14, 2022
type here...

Celebration Of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Begins In BTR 

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 13: The celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav began from Saturday with befitting programmes across the country to mark the 75-glorious-year of the Independence Day of the India.

- Advertisement -

Along with rest of the State, citizens of the entire Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) districts also joined the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration with befitting programmes at various places by holding rally etc.

In Kokrajhar, the district committee of UPPL party celebrated the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at its head office at Kokrajhar town ward no. 8 along the JD Road.

Participating members and party workers joined hands in the celebration wearing traditional attires on the day that attracted the integration and unity among the society.

President of Kokrajhar district committee UPPL and Kokrajhar East LAC MLA Lawrence Islary hoisted national tricolour flag on the occasion amidst huge presence of participants from different places of the district.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Flags Off Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav...

The Hills Times - 0