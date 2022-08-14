Celebration Of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Begins In BTR 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 13: The celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav began from Saturday with befitting programmes across the country to mark the 75-glorious-year of the Independence Day of the India.

- Advertisement -

Along with rest of the State, citizens of the entire Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) districts also joined the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration with befitting programmes at various places by holding rally etc.

In Kokrajhar, the district committee of UPPL party celebrated the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at its head office at Kokrajhar town ward no. 8 along the JD Road.

Participating members and party workers joined hands in the celebration wearing traditional attires on the day that attracted the integration and unity among the society.

President of Kokrajhar district committee UPPL and Kokrajhar East LAC MLA Lawrence Islary hoisted national tricolour flag on the occasion amidst huge presence of participants from different places of the district.