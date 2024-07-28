30 C
CEM Pramod Boro attends Seemanta Chetana Mancha convention

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 27: A two-day convention of the Assam state of Seemanta Chetana Mancha Purvottar has begun from Saturday at the Bengtol College auditorium in Chirang district.

Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) inaugurated the event in the august presence of Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand 

Kataria, and several leaders of the Seemanta Chetana Mancha Purvottar.

The mancha has been working assiduously to promote peace, security, self-reliance, and unity in the north east.

CEM Boro has extended his heartiest greetings and welcome to the members of the mancha, and hopeful that the convention would be concluded with a smooth successful.

He said that the convention has been emphasizing towards the imperative need for peace and unity for the fulfillment of the dream of a Vikshit Bharat.

“It is a pleasure moment to attend the Inaugural session of the Assam state convention of the Seemanta Chetana Mancha Purvottar, in the august presence of Hon’ble Governor of Assam Shri Gulab Chand Kataria Ji, at Bengtol College in Chirang district today. On the occasion, I extended my heartiest greetings to the members of Seemanta Chetana Mancha Purvottar which has been working assiduously to promote peace, security, self-reliance, and unity in the North East,” Boro said.

“ The grand ceremony saw several enlightening speeches by the respected speakers on the imperative need for peace & unity for the fulfillment of the dream of a Viksit Bharat that stressed the importance, and strengthening the peace and tranquility amongst the communities in the entire north east India, “he added.

Present on the occasion, vice chancellor of Bodoland University Prof Babulal Ahuja, BTR executive member Ranjit Basumatary were prominent attendees in the event.

