CEM Pramod Boro stresses swift execution of development schemes in Bodoland

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 30: In a review meeting held at the BTC Secretariat conference hall, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar on Wednesday, Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), emphasised the crucial need for the timely execution of development schemes to ensure that communities can reap their benefits without delay. He called on department heads to submit utilisation certificates for completed projects, along with necessary documentary evidence, to enhance accountability and transparency.

CEM Boro stated, “It is imperative that we implement these schemes effectively and on time so that our people can experience the improvements in their lives as soon as possible. Our vision is a progressive and modern BTR, where every individual has access to basic amenities and lives in harmony.”

During the meeting, he urged departmental heads to focus on initiatives that promote the overall development of the BTR. He stressed the importance of regular field visits to assess progress and identify challenges in implementing these schemes. “Awareness creation is key,” Boro added, “to ensure that the benefits of our efforts reach the ground level where they are most needed.”

BTC principal secretary Akash Deep reinforced CEM Boro’s message, instructing departmental heads to strictly comply with implementation guidelines and timelines for releasing funds to facilitate the smooth execution of welfare initiatives.

Notably, the review meeting discussed in detail the welfare and developmental initiatives initiated by the BTR government. The meeting also emphasised the timely implementation of government schemes and initiatives.

The review meeting was attended by BTC secretaries and all heads of development departments, who collectively discussed strategies for enhancing the impact of schemes across the region.