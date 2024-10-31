24 C
Guwahati
Thursday, October 31, 2024
type here...

CEM Pramod Boro stresses swift execution of development schemes in Bodoland

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 30: In a review meeting held at the BTC Secretariat conference hall, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar on Wednesday, Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), emphasised the crucial need for the timely execution of development schemes to ensure that communities can reap their benefits without delay. He called on department heads to submit utilisation certificates for completed projects, along with necessary documentary evidence, to enhance accountability and transparency.

- Advertisement -

CEM Boro stated, “It is imperative that we implement these schemes effectively and on time so that our people can experience the improvements in their lives as soon as possible. Our vision is a progressive and modern BTR, where every individual has access to basic amenities and lives in harmony.”

Related Posts:

During the meeting, he urged departmental heads to focus on initiatives that promote the overall development of the BTR. He stressed the importance of regular field visits to assess progress and identify challenges in implementing these schemes. “Awareness creation is key,” Boro added, “to ensure that the benefits of our efforts reach the ground level where they are most needed.”

BTC principal secretary Akash Deep reinforced CEM Boro’s message, instructing departmental heads to strictly comply with implementation guidelines and timelines for releasing funds to facilitate the smooth execution of welfare initiatives.

Notably, the review meeting discussed in detail the welfare and developmental initiatives initiated by the BTR government. The meeting also emphasised the timely implementation of government schemes and initiatives.

- Advertisement -

The review meeting was attended by BTC secretaries and all heads of development departments, who collectively discussed strategies for enhancing the impact of schemes across the region.

10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India
Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation
Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation
Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings
Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala
8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rajnath Singh to visit Arunachal today; unveil ‘Iron Man’ statue

The Hills Times -
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November 8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala