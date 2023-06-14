Central Bureau of Investigation Assigned Investigation of Junmani Rabha’s Death

Guwahati, July 14: In a significant development, the Government of India has entrusted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with the investigation of the case surrounding the untimely demise of Smt. Junmani Rabha. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who shared the information via a tweet.

The Central Government, in accordance with the provisions of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, has extended the powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to the entire state of Assam for the purpose of investigating four specific cases. This decision was made with the consent of the State Government of Assam and was outlined in a notification uploaded by Chief Minister Sarma.

The notification, dated May 20, 2023, issued by the Home & Political Department of the Government of Assam, highlights the expansion of investigative authority granted to the Delhi Special Police Establishment. This authority encompasses the investigation of the following cases:

FIR No. 183/2023 registered at P.S. North Lakhimpur, involving sections 120-B, 395, 397, 342, and 387 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). FIR No. 84/2023 registered at P.S. Jakhalabandha, involving sections 279, 427, and 304-A of the IPC. FIR No. 443/2023 registered at P.S. Nagaon, involving sections 489-A and 489-6 of the IPC. FIR No. 87/2023 registered at P.S. Jakhalabandha, involving sections 120-B, 302, and 34 of the IPC.

The extended powers and jurisdiction of the Delhi Special Police Establishment encompass any attempts, abetments, or conspiracies associated with these offenses, as well as any other offenses committed within the same transaction or arising from the same set of circumstances.

By entrusting the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Government of India aims to ensure a thorough and impartial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Smt. Junmani Rabha. The CBI, known for its expertise in handling complex and sensitive cases, will bring its extensive investigative resources and experience to bear on this matter.

The decision has been welcomed by various quarters, including activists and citizens who have been closely following the case. The involvement of the CBI is seen as a step toward impartiality and justice, instilling confidence in the investigative process.

The CBI will now take over the responsibility of gathering evidence, conducting interviews, and pursuing all leads related to the case. Their objective is to uncover the truth and bring any individuals responsible for wrongdoing to justice.

The assignment of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation reflects the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability in matters of public interest. It is hoped that the CBI’s involvement will shed light on the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate death of Smt. Junmani Rabha and provide closure to her family and the wider community.

The progress of the investigation will be closely monitored, and the public will eagerly await updates on the findings and subsequent legal proceedings as the case unfolds.

Check the official notification below: