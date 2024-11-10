24 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 10, 2024
type here...

Central Govt approves 100-bedded hostels in 87 Assam schools for tribal students

With a substantial budget of Rs. 366.41 crore, the project will reduce the challenges faced by students from remote tribal areas who travel long distances to access high school education.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 10: In a significant step towards improving educational infrastructure for tribal students in Assam, the Central Government has approved the construction of 100-bedded hostels across 87 schools under the Dharti Abha Janjatiya Utkarsh Abhiyan (formerly known as PM-JUGA), a news bulletin announced on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

With a substantial budget of Rs. 366.41 crore, the project will reduce the challenges faced by students from remote tribal areas who travel long distances to access high school education.

Related Posts:

Meanwhile, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education for the approval, as well as to Samagra Shiksha Assam, which conducted surveys to identify high-need areas where students struggle with accessibility.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “I appreciate @Samagra_Assam for conducting survey to identify areas where school students have to travel long distances to access High Schools.”

The hostels will be established in various districts, including Dhemaji, Karbi Anglong, and West Karbi Anglong, areas where students are in particular need of support due to the challenging terrain and distance from educational institutions.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, this initiative will provide students with a safe and supportive environment, enabling them to focus on their studies without the burden of long daily commutes.

The new hostels are also projected to accommodate around 8,700 students, marking a significant expansion in residential facilities across Assam’s tribal areas.

Minister Pegu further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing education in tribal regions, highlighting that the program aligns with the government’s dedication to ensure inclusive education for all.

“Thanks HPM @narendramodi ji for special focus on education in tribal areas”, Pegu added.

8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam’s Pavitra Nath secures gold at 15th World Bodybuilding C’ship in...

The Hills Times -
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner 7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India 8 Most Happiest Animals In The World 10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December