Central Govt approves 100-bedded hostels in 87 Assam schools for tribal students

GUWAHATI, Nov 10: In a significant step towards improving educational infrastructure for tribal students in Assam, the Central Government has approved the construction of 100-bedded hostels across 87 schools under the Dharti Abha Janjatiya Utkarsh Abhiyan (formerly known as PM-JUGA), a news bulletin announced on Sunday.

With a substantial budget of Rs. 366.41 crore, the project will reduce the challenges faced by students from remote tribal areas who travel long distances to access high school education.

Meanwhile, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education for the approval, as well as to Samagra Shiksha Assam, which conducted surveys to identify high-need areas where students struggle with accessibility.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “I appreciate @Samagra_Assam for conducting survey to identify areas where school students have to travel long distances to access High Schools.”

The hostels will be established in various districts, including Dhemaji, Karbi Anglong, and West Karbi Anglong, areas where students are in particular need of support due to the challenging terrain and distance from educational institutions.

Additionally, this initiative will provide students with a safe and supportive environment, enabling them to focus on their studies without the burden of long daily commutes.

The new hostels are also projected to accommodate around 8,700 students, marking a significant expansion in residential facilities across Assam’s tribal areas.

Minister Pegu further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing education in tribal regions, highlighting that the program aligns with the government’s dedication to ensure inclusive education for all.

“Thanks HPM @narendramodi ji for special focus on education in tribal areas”, Pegu added.