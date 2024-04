HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 4: Central observers, namely IAS Jaydip Mukhopadhay as the general observer; IRS Shankar Lal Verma as the expenditure observer, and IPS T Uniel Kichu Ao as the police observer, have arrived in Diphu to oversee the overall election preparations for the 6– Diphu (ST) parliamentary constituency of the second phase of the ensuing parliamentary election. The voting is scheduled to take place on April 26.