Central Team Assesses Flood Damage In Assam: Detailed Documentation Of Damages Called For

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 29: A high-level central team, led by C G Rajini Kaanthan, joint secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, completed its on-the-ground assessment of the devastating floods that wreaked havoc in various districts of Assam this year. The seven-member inter-ministerial delegation divided into two groups and visited flood-affected areas, including Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Bajali, and Nalbari.

During their meetings with top state government officials, the central team expressed the need for detailed documentation of the damages caused by the floods.

They urged the Assam government to submit geo-tagged photographs depicting real-time damage to infrastructure, along with time stamps, to ensure accurate assessment.

Additionally, the team emphasised the inclusion of a comprehensive list detailing damages to houses and agriculture in the final memorandum seeking central assistance.

- Advertisement -

Assam has been severely impacted by the floods this year, with nine lives lost, and nearly 24,600 people still suffering in three districts due to the ongoing deluge, as reported in the latest official flood bulletin.

The state government appealed to the central team for urgent funds to support repair and restoration efforts once the final flood memorandum is submitted to the Centre.

C G Rajini Kaanthan assured the state government that the team would promptly submit its comprehensive report, along with recommendations, to the Union government.

The extensive and timely assessment carried out by the central team is expected to pave the way for crucial financial aid and relief measures to help the flood-affected regions recover from the catastrophe. (With inputs from PTI)

- Advertisement -

.