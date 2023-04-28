Chatia College conducts awareness programme

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, April 27: The Career Guidance & Counselling Cell of Chatia College organised an awareness programme on jobs & career in 2023 in collaboration with the Skill Employment & Entrepreneurship department, Employment Exchange, Biswanath Chariali, government of Assam on Thursday from 11:00 am.

Bhupesh Kumar Chetry, programme officer, Career Guidance & Counselling Cell of Chatia College forwarded a welcome speech and highlighted the importance of the event.

Among the notable speakers in the event, Atlanta Borah, Mahatma Gandhi National Fellow, Skill Employment & Entrepreneurship department addressed the students and deliberated on the need to bring about a drastic change in the lives of the students by becoming more career-oriented in their lives. From the Employment Exchange, Biswanath Chariali, Buddhadev Borah, statistical assistant, and Mansing Phangcho, junior assistant, were also present in the event and interacted with the audience. Junior warrant officer and corporal Ravi S made a wonderful presentation on the ‘Agniveer’ scheme of the Indian Air Force, detailing the whole application process and eligibility and evaluation criteria.

Among the faculty members of the institution, Haresh Regon, coordinator of the Training and Placement Cell and Dr Kangkan Bhuyan, coordinator of the ICT Cell graced the event that was attended by more than 60 students. The event was a huge success and was applauded by the student fraternity of the institution.