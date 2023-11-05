24 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 5, 2023
type here...

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel targeting CRPF instead of fighting Naxals: Assam CM

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Chhattisgarh, Nov 5: As the first phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh approaches on November 7, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is actively campaigning in the state.

- Advertisement -

In a recent event, Sarma strongly criticized Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for his comments against the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Baghel had previously voiced suspicions about money being transported into the state via special planes ahead of the elections, implicating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the CRPF. He further urged the Election Commission to scrutinize all special plane landings in the state.

Sarma disapproved of Baghel’s accusations, suggesting that he should focus on countering the Naxals, who claimed the lives of Congress leaders in past years, instead of targeting the CRPF.

Sarma criticised Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel, accusing him of targeting the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) instead of Naxalites in the wake of the killing of Congress leaders during the BJP’s tenure.

- Advertisement -

He questioned Baghel’s motives, pointing out that the CRPF personnel are often from impoverished backgrounds. The two-phase polling in Chhattisgarh is scheduled for November 7 and 17, with vote counting for it and four other states set for December 3.

Plants That Require A Lot Of Water
Plants That Require A Lot Of Water
7 Most Expensive Indian Paintings
7 Most Expensive Indian Paintings
Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World
Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World
10 Plants That Are Only Found in India
10 Plants That Are Only Found in India
Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames
Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur village ban hunting, killing of animals and birds; CM Biren...

The Hills Times - 0
Plants That Require A Lot Of Water 7 Most Expensive Indian Paintings Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World 10 Plants That Are Only Found in India Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames