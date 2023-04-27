CII YI Guwahati Chapter organises brainstorming session for students & young professionals

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 26: As a part of India’s Youth 20 initiative, CII YI Guwahati Chapter in collaboration with department of Youth Affairs organised a brainstorming session and a panel discussion focusing on a dialogue between young Indian achievers, business network organisations and students towards how to build and ecosystem for business and work towards industry 4.0 and reimagining business for the future. The session was conducted at Handique Girls College in Guwahati. The purpose of the session was to gather esteemed professionals from various backgrounds to discuss and exchange ideas on topics to converge, co-create India’s future.

Yi Guwahati Chapter had a distinguished panel of speakers who covered a range of topics and provided valuable insights to the students of Handique College. Nitesh Todi, chair and Prakash Agarwal, co-chair, YI Guwahati Chapter introduced the topic and set the tone for the event. Prof Rajib Das, principal of Handique Girls College thanked Young Indians Guwahati Chapter for having conducted such an important endeavour at their college for students.

Dipannita Jaiswal shared her knowledge and experience on building a more supportive ecosystem for women entrepreneurs. Dr Sriparna Bhuyan Baruah highlighted for her insights on the shift from job seekers to self-employed entrepreneurs and job creators Pranjal Konwar spoke on ‘Start-up Indian Policy’. Pallavi Barua gave an insight on ‘Intellectual Property Rights and the G20-YEA Commune’. Atreyee Borooah Thekedath spoke on the future of jobs in IT and non-IT sectors and Joutishman Dutta spoke on National Education Policy.

The program was well attended by students of Handique Girls College and asked pertinent questions about the importance of G 20 Events, women empowerment, start-ups and was well received by the panellists from different fields.

India’s Best Places To Visit In April For Honeymoon UNESCO World Heritage Sites In India LGBTQA+ Friendly Countries Oldest university in India Spectacular Border Gateways Of India