CM chairs review meeting to assess Assam’s cancer care improvement

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 1: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presided over the 21st Board Meeting of the Assam Cancer Care Foundation in Guwahati on Sunday, emphasizing significant progress in the state’s efforts to combat cancer.

Following the meeting, CM Sarma shared key achievements on micro-blogging site X stating, “I chaired the 21st board meeting of the @CareAssam Foundation and the strides we have been making in cancer care is impressive.”

The Foundation has provided screenings for 191,747 individuals and managed 168,047 outpatient department (OPD) cases.

Additionally, 64,634 inpatient department (IPD) patients have been treated, and a targeted breast cancer screening initiative has benefitted 4,009 women.

Furthermore, the Foundation has performed 53,907 MRI/CT scans and delivered 40,261 chemotherapy treatments, showcasing the extensive range of services offered.

“Bringing proton therapy to our State Cancer Institute could revolutionize cancer treatment in our state, offering new hope and advanced care to countless patients. Today We’ve discussed the ways and means to achieve this in the meeting of Assam cancer Care Foundation”, CM Sarma added.

During the meeting, CM Sarma also conducted a thorough review of the current cancer care hospitals and construction projects during the board meeting. The discussions encompassed topics such as human resources, infrastructure enhancement, and procurement of equipment.

