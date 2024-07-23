CM directs city police to launch probe to find missing music director Ramen Baruah

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 23: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday voiced serious concern regarding the abrupt vanishing of well-known Assamese music director Ramen Baruah.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister has instructed Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah to assign all possible resources and accelerate the search for Baruah.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform X, Sarma stated, “I am deeply concerned about the sudden disappearance of Sri Ramen Baruah, missing since this morning. His absence worries his family, friends, and countless admirers.”

I am deeply concerned about the sudden disappearance of Sri Ramen Baruah, missing since this morning. His absence worries his family, friends, and countless admirers. I have asked Commissioner of @GuwahatiPol Sri Diganta Bora to mobilize all resources and take swift action to… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 22, 2024

As per reports, the eminent Assamese music director has been missing since Monday morning, causing worry for his family and followers.

Baruah had gone to the Ganesh temple in the Latasil area of the city but has not been seen since. When his family couldn’t contact him, they informed the Latasil Police Station about his disappearance.

- Advertisement -

An investigation has been started by the authorities, and a thorough search operation is underway to find the renowned music director.