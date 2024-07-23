31 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
type here...

CM directs city police to launch probe to find missing music director Ramen Baruah

The Chief Minister has instructed Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah to assign all possible resources and accelerate the search for Baruah.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 23: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday voiced serious concern regarding the abrupt vanishing of well-known Assamese music director Ramen Baruah.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister has instructed Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah to assign all possible resources and accelerate the search for Baruah.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform X, Sarma stated, “I am deeply concerned about the sudden disappearance of Sri Ramen Baruah, missing since this morning. His absence worries his family, friends, and countless admirers.”

As per reports, the eminent Assamese music director has been missing since Monday morning, causing worry for his family and followers.

Baruah had gone to the Ganesh temple in the Latasil area of the city but has not been seen since. When his family couldn’t contact him, they informed the Latasil Police Station about his disappearance.

- Advertisement -

An investigation has been started by the authorities, and a thorough search operation is underway to find the renowned music director.

Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CM Khandu lauds 4 athletes for clinching medals for India at...

The Hills Times -
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India 7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina 7 Beautiful Indian Birds Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night