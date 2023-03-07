CM Himanta Biswa Sarma  Greets People

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 6: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday greeted the people on the occasion of Holi.

In a statement here on Monday, chief minister Sarma said that in the spiritual system of India, the celebrations of festivals help in the great way to lead the society in a much disciplined way. In Assam Srimanta Sankardev, through the celebrations of Doul Utsav spread the devotional forces associated with the festival. CM Sarma said that celebrations of Holi strengthened the bond of universal brotherhood existing in the society.

The chief minister also hoped that the celebrations of Holi would fortify the edifice of peace, prosperity and harmony existing in the society since ages.