33 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
type here...

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma  Greets People

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

 

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, March 6: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday greeted the people on the occasion of Holi.

In a statement here on Monday, chief minister Sarma said that in the spiritual system of India, the celebrations of festivals help in the great way to lead the society in a much disciplined way. In Assam Srimanta Sankardev, through the celebrations of Doul Utsav spread the devotional forces associated with the festival. CM Sarma said that celebrations of Holi strengthened the bond of universal brotherhood existing in the society.

The chief minister also hoped that the celebrations of Holi would fortify the edifice of peace, prosperity and harmony existing in the society since ages.

 

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Mirabai Chanu Bags ‘BBC Indian Sportswoman Of The Year’ For Second...

The Hills Times - 0