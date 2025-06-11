35.5 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
CM Sarma Flags Land Acquisition Challenges as Major Obstacle to Assam’s Development

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 11: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed worries about land acquisition issues that are delaying vital development projects in the state. While addressing a press conference marking the 11th anniversary of the Narendra Modi government, Sarma disclosed that projects amounting to almost ₹1 lakh crore have been delayed because the land has not been made available.

He emphasized that informing the public of the long-term advantages of industrial development would be able to unlock the stagnant projects and create meaningful jobs for the youth.

Referring to the fast pace of infrastructure building after 2014, Sarma indicated enhanced connectivity by road and railways in the Northeast, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh. “We have the best roads in Arunachal Pradesh, and rail connectivity is being upgraded,” he said, and added that a change in mindsets among the public is critical in order to attract industrial investment and carry forward the development spurt in the region.

Referring to the Amaravati township project as a good example, Sarma underlined the need to give more importance to overall progress rather than individual losses. “Here, I am fighting for 500 bighas of land. People are impacted but they are giving more importance to benefits,” he said. He also took the example of the Aerocity project in Guwahati, pointing out that employment opportunities can increase from 10,000 to 25,000 if such projects are undertaken.

Sarma also pointed to increasing attention from significant corporate investors such as Tata, Adani, and Ambani in the development of Assam. He went on to include that Japan, too, can emerge as a major investor if the problem of land-based protests is effectively handled. “Tata, Adani, Ambani—all are willing to come. Additional investment from Japan can come if I permit it,” he informed, emphasizing the requirement of an investment-friendly atmosphere.

Looking back at missed opportunities in the past, Sarma referred to the Nano car factory, which was initially intended for West Bengal but subsequently shifted to Gujarat. “Modi ji shifted the Nano plant to Gujarat and after that, dramatic changes occurred. Let us hope people will understand and we can work,” he said, asking people to view the bigger picture.

The Chief Minister also complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s persistent attention towards Assam. “No prime minister had uttered ‘A for Assam’. Modi ji has vision for our state and we will work to fulfil it,” Sarma asserted, reiterating the Centre’s determination to the state’s development. He ended by emphasizing that surmounting land acquisition issues is important for unleashing Assam’s full development potential.

