CM Sarma vows to persist war against drugs, shares old video of bulldozing illegal substances

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, June 26: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today has commemorated the International Day Against Drug Abuse by sharing an old video of him driving a Joseph Cyril Bamford (JCB) over numerous seized drug bottles.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister conveyed the state’s unwavering dedication to creating a drug-free Assam. He emphasized the state’s substantial endeavors in combating drug trafficking, underscoring its commitment to this cause.

Sarma stated, “Assam has been waging a war against drugs, striking at this menace at regular intervals and recovering drugs worth over Rs 2,100 crore. We remain committed to creating a Drug-Free Assam, where our children are safe from the threat of narcotics and can lead a healthy life.”

“On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, we recommit ourselves to the larger goal of a Drug-Free Bharat!”, he added.

Assam has been waging a war against drugs, striking at this menace at regular intervals and recovering drugs worth over ₹2,100 crore. We remain committed to creating a Drug-Free Assam, where our children are safe from the threat of narcotics and can lead a healthy life. On… pic.twitter.com/Hcrtkr8eFd — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 26, 2024

- Advertisement -

Sarma shared an old video on operating a bulldozer to crush numerous packets of confiscated drugs in an effort to combat the consumption of narcotics and substances.

The Chief Minister was captured on camera driving the bulldozer, with a group of onlookers observing the event in Nagaon.

- Advertisement -

Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Assam has significantly ramped up its efforts to combat drug-related issues leading to a notable increase in drug confiscations and apprehensions.

The state government’s comprehensive strategy involves public awareness initiatives, rehabilitation schemes, and stringent enforcement of laws to tackle the drug problem.

The act of crushing drug bottles is a component of a wider campaign and initiative aimed at demonstrating the government’s determination and the triumphs of its efforts to combat drugs.

The Chief Minister’s deeds were warmly embraced by the citizens and sparked significant interest on various social media platforms, thereby strengthening the state’s unwavering position against illegal substances.