24 C
Guwahati
Monday, April 8, 2024
type here...

Comprehensive details on political printing

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 7: Following the directives issued by the Election Commission of India, Madhumita Bhagwati, ACS, district election officer cum district commissioner, Karbi Anglong, has formally notified all political parties and candidates regarding the obligation to furnish comprehensive details concerning the printing of pamphlets, posters, and other associated materials.

- Advertisement -

Simultaneously, all printing presses are mandated to provide necessary information on any political printing activities conducted within their premises. The provided information must include a meticulous account of the quantity printed, content of material, date of printing, and other relevant particulars.

All political parties, candidates, and printing presses are urged to promptly furnish the requested details to facilitate compliance with the Election Commission’s directives.

5 Most Used Spices In South India
5 Most Used Spices In South India
Places To Visit In North-East India
Places To Visit In North-East India
Famous South Indian Fish Delicacies
Famous South Indian Fish Delicacies
7 Must Try Street Foods In India
7 Must Try Street Foods In India
Must-Try Culinary Delights From Tamil Nadu
Must-Try Culinary Delights From Tamil Nadu
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Prakritipremi Manch installs artificial bird nests

The Hills Times - 0
5 Most Used Spices In South India Places To Visit In North-East India Famous South Indian Fish Delicacies 7 Must Try Street Foods In India Must-Try Culinary Delights From Tamil Nadu