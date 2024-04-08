Comprehensive details on political printing

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 7: Following the directives issued by the Election Commission of India, Madhumita Bhagwati, ACS, district election officer cum district commissioner, Karbi Anglong, has formally notified all political parties and candidates regarding the obligation to furnish comprehensive details concerning the printing of pamphlets, posters, and other associated materials.

Simultaneously, all printing presses are mandated to provide necessary information on any political printing activities conducted within their premises. The provided information must include a meticulous account of the quantity printed, content of material, date of printing, and other relevant particulars.

All political parties, candidates, and printing presses are urged to promptly furnish the requested details to facilitate compliance with the Election Commission’s directives.