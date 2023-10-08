26 C
Sunday, October 8, 2023
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi calls for caste-based census in Assam

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 8: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has advocated for a caste-based census in Assam, akin to those conducted in Bihar and Rajasthan, to ensure all communities in the state receive ‘dignity’ and ‘justice’.

Making his statement on platform X, Gogoi emphasized the necessity of ensuring that SC, ST, OBC and other minor communities are treated with dignity and justice. He made these remarks at the 7th annual convention of TAIPA central committee held in Assam’s Golaghat district on Saturday.

This comes after Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Friday that the state will conduct a caste-based census similar to Bihar, following a party meeting in Jaipur. Gehlot stated that the Rajasthan government will follow the caste census system implemented in the Raipur session of Congress by leader Rahul Gandhi.

