Congress Stages Walkout, Dissatisfied With Assam Record Implementation

Guwahati, Sept 13: The opposition Congress staged a walkout in the Assembly on Wednesday, taking umbrage on the reply regarding the implementation of the Assam Accord.

The matter was raised by Congress’ Sibamoni Bora during the question hour, seeking to know progress in Assam Accord implementation.

The Assam Accord was signed on August 15, 1985, at the end of a six-year-long agitation against infiltration.

Assam Accord Implementation minister Atul Bora started his reply by stating that the martyrs of the agitation lost their lives during the… government.

At this, the Congress MLAs took umbrage and demanded that the word used by the minister to imply the deaths be deleted from proceedings.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary intervened and ordered that the word be expunged from records.

Bora, resuming his reply, maintained that the objective of the Accord has not been fulfilled yet.

As he began to share details of progress made so far, the Congress legislators expressed dissatisfaction at the reply and walked out of the House.

In the reply laid in the House, the minister said a sub-committee formed by the state government is looking into the implementation of the different clauses of the Accord.

Five rounds of talks by the sub-committee with stakeholders have already been held and it is in the process of finalizing the roadmap for completely implementing all the clauses, Bora added

Meanwhile, Bora also informed the House that more than 1.56 lakh illegal foreigners have been detected in the state as per the 1985 Assam Accord provisions, among who over 30,000 have been deported so far.

Replying to a question by Asom Gana Parishad legislator Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Bora said 1,56,651 illegal foreigners have been identified in the state till July 31, 2023, as per the Accord regulations.

It stated that among other clauses, the names of foreigners coming to Assam on or after March 25, 1971, would be detected, deleted from electoral rolls and steps would be taken to deport them.

The minister said 30,089 illegal foreigners have been deported on the basis of it till August 31.

He also said all 100 Foreigners’ Tribunals are functioning currently in the state.

Sharing details of the unfenced areas, he said a 6.1-km stretch along Dhubri-Mankachar has not been fenced as it is a deep area, while another 4.5km in Cachar-Karimganj area has remained unfenced due to objections by the Border Guard Bangladesh. (PTI)