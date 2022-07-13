Congress Workers, Supporters Join BJP En Masse In Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 12: Several party workers and supporters of Congress have joined the BJP in a mass joining programme held at BJP-East Karbi Anglong District Committee office here at ARTC 1st Gate-Diphu Manja Road on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Congress leaders and workers of Howraghat Block Congress Committee, supporters of United Democratic Front of Surupathar and All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) workers of Lumbajong have joined the BJP.

Among them was Sarjeng Engti, son of former HAD minister and Congress leader Kharsing Engti. Sarjeng Engti was the Congress candidate from Karkhanti Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency in the last concluded Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) election. Others include the general secretary of Howraghat Block Congress Committee, Ronjon Borah and Secretary, Uttam Hazarika; former president of Howraghat Mandal Congress Committee, Borsing Engti and Lumbajong APHLC leader Johnson Teron.

Welcoming the party leaders and workers of the Opposition, the president of BJP-EKADC, Dhansing Teron urged them to work together in the interest of the party.

Chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang said, “BJP party do not play the politics of ‘Go Back’ and ‘Murdabad’ as the Opposition party does. But the party plays the politics of development for the people.”

- Advertisement -

He said in the last five years Karbi Anglong has witnessed peace and development. The armed organisations have signed peace agreements for peace and development. As the people have voted the BJP to power again and it is the responsibility of ‘Team Karbi Anglong’ with all 26 elected MACs to work towards the welfare and development of the people.

Without naming the party the CEM said the ruling party have been receiving threats from a few leaders of a certain political party, but ‘Team Karbi Anglong’ is not going to pay head to it.

The newly joined Congress leader Sarjeng Engti said, “Yes I was the official Congress candidate from Korkhanti MAC constituency in the KAAC election. I am not frustrated about my losing the election and I took the decision of joining the BJP as I observed that Congress has given up on strengthening the party. They are only interested in a lobby game. With such lobby game, the grassroots level workers cannot do anything.”

From Howraghat and Socheng Dhenta MAC constituencies 144 party workers have joined BJP Engti said.

- Advertisement -

MP Horensing Bey said the president of APHLC, JI Kathar hate the Karbi traditional beliefs of the Karbis (Honghari).

MP Bey said, “JI Kathar speaks ill of Karbi traditional beliefs. He says the Karbi Hongharis worship demons. How can Karbis worship demons? JI Kathar is playing politics on the beliefs of the Karbis. If he has ill feelings for Karbi Hongharis, then has the same feeling for other religions as well.”

Bey also said that if JI Kathar is so against the Bongo Sena or Bengali Sena, which JI Kathar often mention, then first he should question the identity of his wife, who is a non-Karbi. If JI Kathar and his party say that the voter list of KAAC is incorrect, then they should not have contested the election.

Party sources said a total of 292 party workers and supporters from the Opposition Congress, APHLC and UDFS have joined the BJP.