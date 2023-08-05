28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 5, 2023
type here...

Conrad Moves Himanta, Joint Border Visit After I-Day

AssamNortheast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

 

- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, Aug 4: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma has taken up with the Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the alleged harassment by the United People’s Front of Karbi Longri (UPFKL) against the Khasi-Pnar community in Block-I.

“I have taken up the matter with the Assam chief minister and he is taking that matter very seriously,” Sangma told reporters.

“And as we speak the Assam government is having a series of meetings on certain incidents and issues that are there pertaining to the border area,” he said while informing that he would again be in touch with the Assam CM by evening.

Further, Sangma informed that the proposed joint visit to the border areas by the chief ministers of the two states will take place after August 15.

- Advertisement -

“Just to share with you in the last four days, we have spoken to each other more than 10 times on the phone and because of certain circumstances we were not able to visit in the last few days but most probably post August 15, we will try and visit together,” he said.

“In the meantime, the issues that are coming up in these areas, we are ironing those issues out,” he added.

With regards to the alleged illegal check gate at Khanduli village in West Jaintia Hills, Sangma said that the matter will be resolved within this week.

He said that the matter has been brought to his notice by the local political leadership and public in the Khanduli area.

- Advertisement -

“That issue also has been taken up by me with my Assam counterpart and I hope that we will be able to resolve that within this week itself,” he said.

Asked, the CM however said, “There is a bit of a complication in that matter but I have got an assurance from the Assam CM that he will resolve the issue but let’s wait for the final outcome but all efforts are being made and I am pretty sure we will resolve it.”

Earlier, people from West Jaintia Hills including NGOs have demanded the state government to provide adequate security to the people residing in Block I from harassment by Karbi militants.

Top 10 Countries with Highest Salary for Software Engineers
Top 10 Countries with Highest Salary for Software Engineers
Expensive Things Owned by Sachin Tendulkar
Expensive Things Owned by Sachin Tendulkar
Medicinal Plants You Can Grow in Your Garden
Medicinal Plants You Can Grow in Your Garden
Benefits Of Morning Walk
Benefits Of Morning Walk
Best Engineering Courses For a Better Future
Best Engineering Courses For a Better Future
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

State Gears Up For Khel Maharan

The Hills Times - 0
Top 10 Countries with Highest Salary for Software Engineers Expensive Things Owned by Sachin Tendulkar Medicinal Plants You Can Grow in Your Garden Benefits Of Morning Walk Best Engineering Courses For a Better Future