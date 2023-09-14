My Govt Committed For Development Of Karbi Anglong: Himanta Biswa Sarma 

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Sept 13: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reiterated his government’s commitment towards growth and development in Karbi Anglong.

“The present government in Dispur has been paying unprecedented attention towards Karbi Anglong and its residents,” Sarma said after inaugurating a Karbi Hemtun, or Karbi Bhawan in Shillong on Wednesday along with Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

The Karbi Hemtun in Shillong has been built at a cost of Rs 21.5 crore by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

The duo also took part in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of a 100-bedded Karbi students’ hostel cum commercial complex, with a project cost of approximately Rs 22 crore, in the pine city.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister exuded confidence the newly inaugurated Karbi Hemtun in Shillong would be of great help for residents of Karbi Anglong district visiting the pine city for various purposes.

Further, with the laying of foundation stone for the construction of the 100-bedded students’ hostel on Wednesday, a long step has been taken towards finding a solution to scarcity of suitable accommodations for students from Karbi Anglong pursuing their academic courses in Shillong, one of the most sought-after destinations for higher studies in the Northeastern region.

He hoped that the commercial complex in the hostel premises would help strengthen the financial health of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

CM Sarma also lauded the role of chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang in the never-before-seen peace and development being witnessed in Karbi Anglong in recent times under his able leadership.

Expressing his gratitude towards his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma for the latter’s role in the Karbi Hemtun project completion in Shillong, CM Sarma said he was hopeful of an amicable and logical solution to the long-standing border issues between Assam and Meghalaya.

The chief minister said that with the NDA regime at the Centre, the Northeastern region has become an epicenter of peace and development. He also expressed happiness at the Northeastern region going through a phase of academic and cultural renaissance.

In his speech, the Meghalaya chief minister thanked the CEM for bringing together both the CMs of Meghalaya and Assam in one platform through this programme.

He said that the inauguration of Karbi Hemtun in Shillong will send a strong message of unity between people of both states.

The CM also expressed the beautiful Karbi cultural demonstration performed by Karbi cultural troupe.

Stating that there were small issues like the inter-state border, he said, “We need to solve them amicably through dialogue.”

“Never before the inter-state border was taken seriously” he said that it was the present of Assam and Meghalaya governments have taken keen interest to resolve border disputes.

In his welcome address, Tuliram Ronghang, CEM, KAAC, said that the peace along the Assam-Meghalaya inter-state boundary would prevail.

Meghalaya deputy chief minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, chief executive of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council P Syiem, Member of Parliament Haren Sing Bey, Members of Legislative Assembly Bidya Sing Engleng, Rup Sing Teron, deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Dr Numal Momin and host of other dignitaries were also present on Wednesday.

The Karbi Hemtun, having a basement plus ground floor plus three other floors (Basement + G + 3), is a modern building with facilities such as conference halls, dormitories for boys and girls, restaurant, suite rooms, gym, among others, and can accommodate as many as 50 guests at a time.