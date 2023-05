Contractor Arrested

SIVASAGAR: Controversial contractor Kiron Mour who physically assaulted a member of AJYCP in Sonari was arrested by my Sonari Police and was brought to Sivasagar on Monday while all media organisations submitted a memorandum to Sivasagar DC Aditya Vikram Yadav demanding arrest of the contractor in connection with one more incident. A Sivasagar correspondent from News 8 Soriful Ahmed was severely injured when a peaceful demonstration was being carried out. Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad, Sivasagar District Journalists Association, Brihattar Sivasagar Press Club, Sivasagar Press Club, E-media Association, have demanded that the accused contractor be sent to jail.

Longest Tunnels in the World Latest Fee Structure of IIITs in India Famous Tea Estates in Assam Oldest Railways Stations In India Deadliest Roads in the World