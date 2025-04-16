35.8 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Controversial Remark by Assam MLA Suren Phukan Sparks Criticism Over Political Bias

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 16: A wave of criticism has engulfed Assam’s political scene following a controversial statement made by Digboi MLA Suren Phukan during an election rally.

The remark, which quickly went viral on social media, has ignited a fierce debate over the fairness of government welfare distribution and the ethical implications of tying public benefits to political loyalty.

Speaking at a gathering at the Makum Gorkha Samaj Naamghar in Tinsukia district, Phukan allegedly declared that ward members affiliated with opposition parties would be excluded from receiving government schemes.

This remark has drawn sharp rebukes from various quarters, with many accusing the MLA of undermining democratic principles and using state resources for political gain.

Defending his statement, Phukan argued, “The opposition does not have a government or a president. Therefore, they don’t deserve the benefits of government schemes.” This justification has been widely criticized as a direct assault on democratic values, with opponents asserting that it suggests government welfare programs could be withheld based on political allegiance, contradicting the core principles of equal rights for all citizens.

The controversy has raised fresh concerns about the politicization of development initiatives in India. Activists, civil society groups, and opposition parties have strongly emphasized that government schemes, funded by taxpayers, should be accessible to all citizens, regardless of their political affiliations.

