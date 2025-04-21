34.1 C
Guwahati
Monday, April 21, 2025
type here...

Couple Killed, Three Children Injured in Brutal Attack in Assam’s Karbi Anglong

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

KARBI ANGLONG, APR 21: A horrific attack in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district has left a couple dead and their three children critically injured, police confirmed on Sunday. The violence took place late Saturday night at Munda Basti, within the Namburnadi tea estate in the Barpathar area.

- Advertisement -

According to reports, unidentified assailants stormed the home of Julo Munda and launched a brutal assault on the family. Julo and his wife, Panchami, were abducted, while their three children, aged between 9 and 13, were left behind with serious injuries.

Related Posts:

“Based on the statement of the nine-year-old son, the parents were taken away after being physically assaulted,” a police officer said. The injured children received initial treatment at a local facility before being transferred to Golaghat Civil Hospital for advanced care.

Following the report, police initiated an extensive search operation. On Sunday afternoon, the bodies of Julo and Panchami Munda were found in a water-filled coal mining pit some distance from their home.

Authorities are still working to identify the attackers and establish a motive. The investigation is ongoing.

View all stories
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Judiciary Should Be Respected Beyond Politics: Himanta Biswa Sarma Amid BJP...

The Hills Times -
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer 6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions