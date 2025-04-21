Couple Killed, Three Children Injured in Brutal Attack in Assam’s Karbi Anglong

HT Digital

KARBI ANGLONG, APR 21: A horrific attack in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district has left a couple dead and their three children critically injured, police confirmed on Sunday. The violence took place late Saturday night at Munda Basti, within the Namburnadi tea estate in the Barpathar area.

According to reports, unidentified assailants stormed the home of Julo Munda and launched a brutal assault on the family. Julo and his wife, Panchami, were abducted, while their three children, aged between 9 and 13, were left behind with serious injuries.

“Based on the statement of the nine-year-old son, the parents were taken away after being physically assaulted,” a police officer said. The injured children received initial treatment at a local facility before being transferred to Golaghat Civil Hospital for advanced care.

Following the report, police initiated an extensive search operation. On Sunday afternoon, the bodies of Julo and Panchami Munda were found in a water-filled coal mining pit some distance from their home.

Authorities are still working to identify the attackers and establish a motive. The investigation is ongoing.