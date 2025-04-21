Guwahati Tea Auction Centre Achieves Record Sales, Sets New Benchmarks for Indian Tea Industry

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 21: The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) has set a new milestone by selling 169.13 million kilograms of tea in the financial year 2024–25, achieving its highest-ever performance in both volume and value, according to reports.

This accomplishment cements GTAC’s position as a premier hub for premium Assam tea auctions and a major force in the national tea trade.

Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association, confirmed that GTAC surpassed the previous year’s record of 166.34 million kilograms. Additionally, the average price per kilogram surged to ₹227.70, up from ₹183.20 in FY 2023–24, driven by improved tea quality and rising demand.

GTAC’s total turnover for the year is estimated at ₹3,851 crore — the highest ever recorded.

“This is a milestone year for GTAC. The centre not only delivered record volumes but also achieved some of the highest prices ever seen in Indian tea auctions,” Bihani stated.

Among the season’s highlights, a premium line of Hookmool teas fetched ₹751 per kilogram — an all-time high — while teas from Bought Leaf Factories (BLFs) also saw a profitable season, with Bejopathar teas selling at ₹471 per kilogram. Dhemaji district BLFs emerged as the top performers, commanding the highest district-wise prices across Assam.

Bihani emphasized that GTAC’s appeal lies in its low selling costs, strict quality control, and strong buyer participation, factors that have fueled its growing dominance in the national tea market.

In addition to its auction success, the GTAC Tea Lounge crossed ₹1 crore in retail sales during FY 2024–25.

Bihani concluded by stating that record-breaking auction volumes, high-value transactions, and a thriving retail initiative position GTAC to lead India’s tea industry into a new era of growth and global recognition.