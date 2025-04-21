Two Killed, Two Seriously Injured in Head-On Collision in Assam’s Dima Hasao

HT Digital

DIMA HASAO, APR 21: A tragic head-on collision between a truck and a Bolero SUV near the Hatikali Forest Gate in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Sunday claimed two lives and left two others critically injured, according to local sources.

The accident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Hatikali Police Outpost when a truck (Registration No. AS 01SC 0645) traveling from Langting toward Lumding collided with a Bolero (Registration No. UP52BU 8397) coming from the opposite direction.

Sources confirmed that the impact led to the immediate deaths of the Bolero driver, Kamal Kumar Dutta (57), son of Kalipad Dutta from Nunna Nagar under Katigorah Police Station in Cachar district, and passenger Newaz Ahmed Choudhury, a resident of Katigorah.

Two other passengers in the Bolero — Imran Islam (23), son of Amiruddin Mazumder from Chipar Sangam Pt. III under Algapur in Hailakandi district, and Tausif Jaman Choudhary (17), son of the deceased Newaz Ahmed Choudhury — sustained serious injuries.

Police officials reported that local residents rushed the injured to the Lumding First Referral Unit (FRU) for emergency treatment. Due to the severity of their injuries, both were later referred to Diphu Medical College for advanced care.

Authorities have sent the bodies of the deceased to Langting Model Hospital for post-mortem examinations. Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident and are actively searching for the absconding truck driver.