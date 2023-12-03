CRPF organizes civic action programme in Biswanath

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 2: The 30th battalion of the CRPF organized a civic action programme at North Eastern

Regional Multipurpose School and Handicapped Training Center at Balipukhuri in Biswanath.

The programme was attended by several eminent persons of the area, principal of the school and

villagers. During the programme the CRPF handed over newly installed solar street lights at the North

Eastern Regional multipurpose school and Handicapped Training Center by being true to its motto of

“Utkrishta Hamara Sankalp”.

The 30th batallion of the CRPF having its headquarter at Sonitpur district and having jurisdiction in

Sonitpur, Biswanath, Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts has been performing both operational and law

and order duties.

Arun Kumar Meena, commandant of the 30 batallion ofthe CRPF and Hiranya Saikia, in-charge of

training center/school inaugurated the two solar street lights in presence of Daniel L. Hmar, Dy.

Commandant, Bharti Upadhyay Councillor of Burigaon Panchayat, Jinti Bora Hazarika principal of the

Andada Ram Baruah High School, Hira Bora gram pradhan of Balipukhuri village and residents of the

area.

Daniel L. Hmar, deputy commandent of the 30 th battalion spoke in length about the commitment of

CRPF and 30 Battalion in particular to extend its helping hand to the local people in all aspects of the

social sector. He stressed that the programme was held under the able guidance of Birendra Kumar

Sharma, Inspector General, Ops Jorhat Sector and Anil Bisht, DIG Range Khatkhati, CRPF.

Daniel L. Hmar, Dy. Commandant also briefed about the ongoing civic action programmes of the CRPF in

which the 30 th battalion organized a free medical camp at North Lakhimpur and Dhemaji district ,and

installed two toilet blocks at the Chariduar Govt Primary School, and installed two solar street lights at

the Mercy Children Orphanage Home in Chariduar in Sonitpur district.

Moreover, the unit will also set up a library with indigenous books at the Neville Higher Secondary

School in Chariduar and organize a mega football tournament for aspiring sports players to help needy

villagers of the state.

- Advertisement -

Hiranya Saikia, in-charge of the training center and parents of the students expressed their gratitude and

sincere thanks to the CRPF for fulfilling their long awaited demand of solar street lights for the specially

abled individuals.