Dass inaugurates NABARD office, unveils Dr. Syama Mukherjee’s statue in Dhubri

GUWAHATI, Oct 4: In a significant boost to rural development, Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass inaugurated the new district office of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in Dhubri, Minister Dass announced on Friday.

During the inauguration ceremony, Minister Dass expressed his gratitude to NABARD officials, including Chief General Manager Shri Loken Das and Assistant General Manager Shri SN Roy, for their pivotal role in supporting the agricultural sector.

Dass on the micro-blogging site X wrote, “I look forward to their continued assistance for our farmers and rural industries in Dhubri.”

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Deputy Commissioner Shri Dibakar Nath, who emphasized the importance of NABARD’s initiatives in fostering sustainable agricultural practices and rural livelihoods.

In addition to the NABARD inauguration, Minister Dass unveiled a full-length statue of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee at the Dhubri Municipality, honoring the legacy of the visionary leader who dedicated his life to the unity and integrity of India.

“Honoured to unveil a full-length statue of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, a visionary and great leader who sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of our nation, at Dhubri Municipality today”, the Rural Development Minister added.

The ceremony was marked by the presence of prominent figures such as Dr. Debamoy Sanyal, Chairman of the Dhubri Municipal Board; Shri Dipak Kumar Saha, Chairman of the Dhubri-Gauripur Development Authority; and Shri Prasenjit Dutta, President of the Dhubri District BJP, along with ward commissioners and party workers.