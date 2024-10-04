25 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 4, 2024
type here...

Dass inaugurates NABARD office, unveils Dr. Syama Mukherjee’s statue in Dhubri

Dass on the micro-blogging site X wrote, "I look forward to their continued assistance for our farmers and rural industries in Dhubri."

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 4: In a significant boost to rural development, Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass inaugurated the new district office of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in Dhubri, Minister Dass announced on Friday.

- Advertisement -

During the inauguration ceremony, Minister Dass expressed his gratitude to NABARD officials, including Chief General Manager Shri Loken Das and Assistant General Manager Shri SN Roy, for their pivotal role in supporting the agricultural sector.

Dass on the micro-blogging site X wrote, “I look forward to their continued assistance for our farmers and rural industries in Dhubri.”

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Deputy Commissioner Shri Dibakar Nath, who emphasized the importance of NABARD’s initiatives in fostering sustainable agricultural practices and rural livelihoods.

In addition to the NABARD inauguration, Minister Dass unveiled a full-length statue of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee at the Dhubri Municipality, honoring the legacy of the visionary leader who dedicated his life to the unity and integrity of India.

- Advertisement -

“Honoured to unveil a full-length statue of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, a visionary and great leader who sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of our nation, at Dhubri Municipality today”, the Rural Development Minister added.

The ceremony was marked by the presence of prominent figures such as Dr. Debamoy Sanyal, Chairman of the Dhubri Municipal Board; Shri Dipak Kumar Saha, Chairman of the Dhubri-Gauripur Development Authority; and Shri Prasenjit Dutta, President of the Dhubri District BJP, along with ward commissioners and party workers.

9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan
Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan
Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World
Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Govt lays foundation for Bedeti’s Graduate College to boost edu...

The Hills Times -
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast 10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October 10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World