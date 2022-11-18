DDMA conducts mock drill at different locations of Dima Hasao

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Nov 17: A mock drill exercise was conducted on earthquake preparedness in collaboration with Natural Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire & Emergency Service, Medical Unit and other line departments at Haflong on Thursday, along with the rest of the state.

The exercise was conducted under the guidance of deputy commissioner Nazreen Ahmed DDMA, chief executive officer CEO Haflong.

The aim of the mock drill exercise was to evaluate the preparedness of the disaster management authority during the occurrence of an earthquake. The mock drill also aimed to ensure that the response to any disaster is carried out in a well-planned and coordinated manner between different line departments and agencies.

The mock drill exercise was conducted at different locations including Donbosco Secondary School, Haflong; DC Office, Haflong; Molhoi village, Haflong; Haflong Civil Hospital, and India Family Mart, Haflong.

At the staging area in Government Boys Higher Secondary School, the NDRF taskforce performed several rescue operations.