Death anniversary of Gopal Chandra Basumatary observed in Kokrajhar

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent  

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 5: The 10th death anniversary of late Gopal Chandra Basumatary, founder president of the All BTAD Gaonburah Association, was observed at the Gaonburah Bhawan in Khargaon, Kokrajhar, with a day-long programme. The event, organised by the All BTAD Gaonburah Association, paid homage to Basumatary, who founded the association in 2006 and dedicated his life to the welfare and upliftment of society.

As part of the programme, the association’s president, Dhananjay Brahma, paid homage to the late Basumatary at his tomb at the Gaonburah Bhawan, recalling his contributions to the community.

The BTAD Gaonburah Association also submitted a memorandum to Gabinda Chandra Basumatary, the deputy chief executive member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), demanding the appointment of gaonburahs across the Bodoland region. The association highlighted the vital role of gaonburahs in promoting welfare and fostering integration within their respective villages.

Gabinda Chandra Basumatary, who attended the event as the chief guest, acknowledged the gaonburahs as the heads of villages and emphasised their role in leading social integration. He added that the BTR government has been working tirelessly for the all-round development of the region since its inception.

An open discussion on the welfare and developmental issues concerning gaonburahs was also held during the event. BTR executive member Ranjit Basumatary, who was present at the occasion, recognised the gaonburahs as the guardians of society.

