Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Deboshyam Barua elected new ATPA chairman

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
JORHAT, June 28: In the first meeting of the newly-elected members of the Executive Committee of the Assam Tea Planters’ Association (ATPA) held on Monday at Golaghat Gymkhana, Deboshyam Barua, director, Dalowjan Tea Estate, Golaghat, was unanimously elected as chairman of the Association for the term 2022-24.
ATPA secretary Anjan Bhuyan informed that in the said meeting Samudra Prasad Baruva, director, Sonarie Tea Estate, Charaideo, was also elected unanimously as vice chairman of the association for the same term.

