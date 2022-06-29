Deboshyam Barua elected new ATPA chairman

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 28: In the first meeting of the newly-elected members of the Executive Committee of the Assam Tea Planters’ Association (ATPA) held on Monday at Golaghat Gymkhana, Deboshyam Barua, director, Dalowjan Tea Estate, Golaghat, was unanimously elected as chairman of the Association for the term 2022-24.

ATPA secretary Anjan Bhuyan informed that in the said meeting Samudra Prasad Baruva, director, Sonarie Tea Estate, Charaideo, was also elected unanimously as vice chairman of the association for the same term.