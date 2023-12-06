21 C
Dedication of forest field staff scripts rhino conservation success story: Minister

STRAP: First Asian Ranger Forum gets underway in Guwahati

 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 5: The inaugural First Asian Ranger Forum (ARF) commenced in Guwahati, inaugurated by State Environment and Forest minister Chandra Mohan Patowary. The minister lauded the dedication of forest field staff, recognising their significant role in the successful conservation of rhinos and biodiversity in the state.

Minister Patowary expressed appreciation for the hard work and sacrifices made by rangers, forest guards, and officials who, even in the face of danger, have tirelessly worked to safeguard wildlife, especially rhinos. He emphasised the exemplary service of these individuals in challenging conditions.

Highlighting the rich biodiversity of Assam, Patowary credited dedicated forest officials and local communities for scripting the success story of rhino conservation in the state. Assam has achieved zero poaching in recent years, a remarkable accomplishment attributed to the collaborative efforts of field staff and local support.

The First Asian Ranger Forum is a 4-day global event organised by the State Environment and Forest Department, Aaranyak, International Ranger Federation (IRF), Ranger Federation of Asia (RFA), and the Universal Ranger Support Alliance (URSA), in collaboration with other NGO partners.

The event has attracted 146 participants, including 35 women, from 20 countries. Among the attendees are 89 active rangers responsible for overseeing various biodiversity-rich protected areas. The forum aims to provide a platform for rangers to share knowledge, create partnerships, and build capacity through the exchange of ideas, techniques, and best practices in conservation and management initiatives.

State Forest minister Patowary attended the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest, with Maharashtra Forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar as the special guest of honor. Both ministers expressed optimism that the Asian Ranger Forum would facilitate collaboration on issues affecting rangers globally, fostering collective efforts to protect forests and wildlife.

In addition to preventing poaching, minister Patowary highlighted the role of state’s forest rangers in habitat management initiatives, preventing deforestation, and addressing man-animal conflicts. Sudhir Mungantiwar stressed the importance of protecting forests and nature, considering it akin to worshipping God.

The forum also witnessed the presentation of the Exploring Womanhood Foundation Van Durga Conservation Award 2023 to women rangers from Gujarat, Meghalaya, and Rajasthan. A special award was presented to the spouse of a ranger from Maharashtra for their extraordinary contributions to biodiversity conservation.

Chris Galliers, president of the International Ranger Federation, stressed the need for a well-equipped workforce to protect global biodiversity. The president of ARF, Rohit Singh, pledged continued efforts for the welfare and strengthening of rangers in the continent.

Minister Patowary concluded by calling for more platforms like the Asian Ranger Forum to synergise efforts in forest and wildlife protection across the entire ASEAN region and beyond. The event aims to facilitate collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and capacity-building among rangers and organisations supporting conservation efforts in Asia.

 

