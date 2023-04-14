Dekorai Tea Estate Labourers Stage Indefinite Strike 

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, April 13: The labours of five divisions under Dekorai TE, on the northern part of Jamugurihat which was managed and run by McLeod Russel earlier went for indefinite strike from Thursday. It is to be mentioned here that McLeod Russel Tea Company had sold their tea gardens to Carbon Company last year. Now these tea gardens are run and managed by the company but the labours are being deprived from getting their hard earned wages, bonus and other timely incentives and regular increments. It is alleged that the labours and employees didn’t get the salary and wage as well of the previous month. As per call given by the Central Committee of Assam Cha Majdur Sangha, the employees demonstrated pen down strike on Thursday.

It is worth mentioning that the representatives of the Dekorai branch of Assam Cha Majdur Sangha met the manager on Tuesday and demanded to clear their outstanding dues within 24 hours.

But, the Tea Company authority didn’t fulfill their demand neither paid their dues. Addressing the media gathering, Jyotirmoy Tosa, general secretary of Dekorai branch of Assam Cha Majdur Sangha said that the employees and Labors of the TE have been deprived and denied from getting their genuine dues including the benifits of PF, medical allowance, travelling allowances etc.

Tosa further added that those who got superannuation in 2022 have been deprived form getting their retirement benifits and other dues as well.

The representatives of the labour union warned the owner concerned to clear the outstanding dues as early as possible otherwise they would go for democratic demonstration in the days to come. Whereas the daily wage earners are deprived form getting their hard earned wages on the eve of Rongali Bihu but the state government has been busy with Bihu for Guinness Book of World Records exhausting crores of rupees from the state treasury, added Tosa.