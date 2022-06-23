Delete Names of Non-Tribals from KAAC Voters’ List, Cancel Trade Licenses: KSA

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 22: Karbi Students Association (KSA-Thangsing Timung) has demanded cancellation of trading licenses and deletion of names of all non-tribal communities from the voters’ list of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in both Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

It may be mentioned here that All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) have been demanding for deletion of names of non-tribal communities from the voters’ list of KAAC and now the KSA has jumped on to the bandwagon.

In a peace and awareness rally, the KSA carried out a bike rally from Diphu to Howraghat town covering a distance of around 90 km on Wednesday demanding the cancellation of trading license, deletion of names of all non-tribals from the voters’ list of KAAC and stopping of land patta to non-tribal communities.

The KSA also demanded immediate implementation of Article 244 (A) of the Indian Constitution for granting of Autonomous State for the three hill districts of Assam and to stop nepotism in job appointments in various departments under KAAC.

Speaking to the media president of KSA, Thangsing Timung said, “The people of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao have been demanding implementation of Article 244(A) for more than 40 years, but the leaders of the Central and State governments have paid no heed to it.”

He also said that in the just concluded KAAC election, some of the BJP leaders have promised to give land pattas and trading licenses to non-tribal communities within the Sixth Scheduled districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

“The BJP leaders should, first of all, know the provisions provided in the Sixth Schedule. You all have violated the Sixth Scheduled provision. From what point of view can you say that trading licenses and land pattas can be given to non-tribal people in the Sixth Scheduled area,” Timung questioned the BJP leaders.

Timung blamed the State and Central governments as well as KAAC for failing to respect the sentiment of the Scheduled Tribe people of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong for failing to fulfil the burning issues affecting the region.

The KSA has organised the Peace and Awareness rally as the youths have aroused their sentiment as their rights and identities of the Scheduled Tribe people are being threatened. It is high time that the Scheduled Tribe people come forward to fight for the protection of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India, the KSA president called out.

He further said the movement has just begun and how long it will go is unpredictable. But the agitation will go on until the long standing aspirations of the people of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao are not fulfilled. Timung appealed to the Scheduled tribe youths to join the fight for their rights.