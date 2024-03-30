22 C
Demow BPHC Hosts ASHA Workers Convention 2023-24

DEMOW, March 29: The health workers of Demow Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC), in association with ASHA workers, organised the ASHA Workers 2023-24 Convention in the auditorium of Demow College on Friday.

As per the schedule, the program started with flag hoisting, conducted by Ranjit Borah, BPM of Demow Block Primary Health Centre. The cultural procession was inaugurated by Swarna Saikia, ASHA supervisor of Demow Block Primary Health Centre. Niva Gogoi Mech, president of Sivasagar District ASHA Workers Association, offered smriti tarpan.

An open session was organised in the auditorium of Demow College on Friday, inaugurated by Dr Rupam Borkotoky, deputy superintendent of Demow Model Hospital. Dr Chandralekha Saikia, additional chief medical & health officer, was present at the program as the chief guest. Dr Udaiyaditya Rajkonwar, chief medical and health officer, was present at the program as the specific orator.

Solo and group dances were performed during the program. Minakshi Chetia, an inhabitant of Rupahibam near Demow who works as an ASHA under Bhimpuwa Health and Wellness Centre (HWC) in the Nabil area near Demow, received the ‘Assam Gaurav Award 2023’ for social service recently and was felicitated in the program. The ASHA workers and ASHA supervisors were felicitated with phulam gamosa, certificates, and mementos in the program.

 

