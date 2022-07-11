Demow press club felicitates meritorious students

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, July 10: Under the aegis of Demow Press Club, a special felicitation programme was organised in Demow Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building (Demow Public Hall) on Saturday where meritorious students of Demow and its surrounding areas were felicitated for their excellent performance in the HSLC and HS Final Examination 2022. In the felicitation programme, a general meeting was organised which was presided over by Ajay Kumar Gogoi, president of Demow Press Club. Shekhar Jyoti Dowari, in-charge secretary of Demow Press Club spoke about the aims of the meeting. The programme started with a borgeet sung by Prastuti Dutta and her team. A one-minute silence was maintained to mourn the death of Anil Kumar Dey, who was the president of Demow Press Club. Mayur Krishna Gogoi was felicitated by the members of Demow Press Club with a fulam gamosa and a book for creating a world record. Bitupan Neog, ADC of Sivasagar district was present in the programme as chief guest. In the programme, Jadab Changmai, former journalist and retired teacher; Rajani Goswami, former Journalist; Uday Dutta, headmaster of Demow Girls High School; Bakul Dutta, principal of Demow Higher Secondary School; principals of different schools of Demow and its surrounding areas; local organisations leaders were present.