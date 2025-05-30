Demow Youth Society launches Green Campaign

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, May 29: The Demow Youth Society launched a Green Campaign in Demow on May 26, with the aim of promoting tree plantation and environmental awareness.

The campaign began at the residence of Hamida Begum, Retired Head of the Sociology Department at Demow College and Adviser to the Demow Youth Society, where the first sapling was planted. The event was attended by Hamida Begum and Umesh Chetia, President of the Demow Press Club and Adviser to the Society.

The Green Campaign emphasizes responsible tree planting and care, and is planned to continue in the coming days.

Among those present at the launch were Dipjyoti Gogoi, President of Demow Youth Society; Akhim Borah, Vice-President; Rituraj Kalita, Purusuttam Gogoi, Bidyut Bhumij, and other members of the Society.