Deomornoi College organises sensitisation programme breast cancer

MANGALDAI, May 13: The Women’s Cell, IQAC of the Deomornoi Degree College in collaboration with the Darrang Cancer Center organised an awareness programmme on breast cancer at the college auditorium in Mangaldai.

The programme was presided over by Gita Kalita, principal of the Deomornoi Degree College. In attendance were several dignitaries, including Siyad Iftikar Sobhani, superintendent of the Darrang Cancer Center, Shahidul Islam, health officer Dipmani Sarma, senior nurse Rosna Begum, patient navigator Niranjan Saikia, college students and trainees from the Deomornoi B.Ed. College.

In the programme, Sobhani explained thoroughly regarding breast cancer and its causes. Meanwhile, Shahidul Islam in his speech, deliberated on oral cancer caused by tobacco and what precautions oen should take to keep it at bay. Similarly, Rosna Begum and Niranjan Saikia also briefed the audience. The guests were introduced by Hiranmayee Medhi, assistant professor of the department of education. Dipika Devi, assistant professor of the department of philosophy gave the vote of thanks.