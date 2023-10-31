Developmental Schemes To Be Inaugurated In Chinthong

HT BUREAU

DIPHU, Oct 30: Chinthong member of autonomous council (MAC), Avijit Kro said that the foundation stones for various developmental schemes for Chinthong will be laid, while another few will be inaugurated ahead of the Unity, Peace and Prosperity rally to be held at Long-eh Lobhui in West Karbi Anlong November 11.

Kro while briefing media persons at his official residence in Diphu on Sunday evening said, “Chinthong shares its border with Meghalaya and in one year with support from chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang, the constituency has witnessed much development.”

On November 11, Ronghang will inaugurate various schemes and also lay the foundation stones for another few, Kro said.

“The Jal Jivan Mission (JJM), a centrally sponsored scheme to provide piped water to every household will be inaugurated in five villages. Piped water will be made available to 176 households. On the same day the foundation stone for the JJM scheme will be laid in 75 villages to benefit 4,214 households. 300 houses constructed under PMAY-G and Awas Plus, a community hall for Nepali, Gorkha and Khasi will also be inaugurated,” MAC Kro said.

Kro also mentioned that the North Eastern Council (NEC) under the Union ministry of development of Northeast Region (DoNER) has provided funds to construct piggery sheds at Habai Engti, Rongjangphong and Rongnagor and market shed for selling of organic vegetables and spices at Long-eh Lobui, Rongjangphong and ginger storage house at Umlapher.

A community hall at Musaladeng, field development at Langhonjar and Amser and model Anganwadi centres at Hawang and Kungripi will be constructed by utilizing the MLA Local Area Development Funds.

For facilitating health care to rural people under PM- Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) of National Health Mission the foundation stones of a community and health and wellness centre at Hawang and a six-bedded medical sub-centre at Umlapher will be laid.

Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, a residential school for girls will be constructed at Habai Engi village and a school building for Murap LP School will also be constructed.

For development of road infrastructure in Chinthong the five km road from Rongjangphong to Umchiken, Rongjangphong to Birsingki under Mukhiya Mantri Pakipath Achoni, a nine km road from Umdihu to Mondoli Bongrung village under Annual Action Plan and a 23 km from Rongjangphong to Amtereng under RIDF scheme and Mosoladeng to Ratihal under Border development Fund will also be constructed.

Another road from Habang to Sitalong and a forest quarter at Umjakini range will also be constructed.