DGP GP Singh delivers new year message to colleagues

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 4: Director general of police (DGP) GP Singh IPS has shared a comprehensive new year message with colleagues in the Assam Police through his social media X (formerly Twitter), setting the tone for a dedicated and service-oriented year ahead.

In his message, DGP GP Singh emphasised the significance of the new year as an opportunity to embark on a fresh chapter in their collective service to the people of the state. He called upon colleagues to re-dedicate themselves to providing an enhanced policing experience, outlining key focus areas for the coming year.

The DGP highlighted cybercrimes, specifically cyber financial frauds, as a critical concern affecting a large number of people not only in Assam but across the country and the world. He stressed the need for a focused approach in handling the misuse of financial institutions, mobile, and internet platforms in such cybercrimes.

Addressing the scourge of road traffic accidents, DGP GP Singh underscored the importance of a holistic approach to improving traffic movement, positioning the Assam Police as a major stakeholder and a catalyst for positive change.

Further, the DGP called for continued improvements in investigations, aiming for an enhanced rate of charge sheets and convictions. He urged the utilisation of forensic potential as outlined in the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bhartiya Sakhshya Sanhita, foreseeing a qualitative change in the lives of the people of Assam.

While reiterating focus areas, DGP GP Singh emphasised a policy of zero tolerance for misconduct among Assam Police personnel. He stressed that police officers and stations should continue to be regarded as temples for police personnel and safe havens for citizens, especially women, children, and marginalised sections of society. Any form of sexual and financial misconduct within these premises would remain unacceptable.

The DGP urged colleagues to strive for improved conduct and behavior towards junior colleagues and the general public, emphasising the importance of respect and empathy. He reiterated that being inebriated while on duty or in uniform would continue to be unacceptable.

Concluding his message, DGP GP Singh expressed hope for collectively scripting a glorious chapter in Assam’s journey towards peace, prosperity, and development, signing off with a spirited “Jai Hind”.

