Dhaneswar Saikia conferred with Moghai Ojah Award

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

JORHAT, March 16: Dhaneswar Saikia of Bokakhat, an accomplished dhol player of the state has been conferred with the 14th Moghai Ojah Award at a ceremony held at the auditorium of Jorhat Science Centre and Planetarium.

The award was instituted in 2011 by the Jorhat district unit of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) in the name of the legendary dhol maestro, Moghai Ojah of Jorhat, who made dhol famous outside the state by his enthralling performances. The award carrying a cash prize, a seleng chadar, gamusa, japi, xorai, a citation, and a memento, is annually presented on March 15, the death anniversary of Ojah.

Dhaneswar Saikia was presented the award at the function, presided over by AJYCP state president Palash Changmai and inaugurated by chief advisor of the body, Rana Pratap Baruah. The welcome address was delivered by the general secretary, Ratul Borgohain.

In the same function, Rishna Saikia, a meritorious student from an economically backward was awarded by the Moghai Ojah Academic Award, also instituted by the students’ body.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, the programme was presided over by Palash Changmai and inaugurated by Rana Pratap Baruah. Ratul Borgohain stated the objective. Family members of the great musician (Moghai Ojah) attended the function as special guests.

Earlier in the day, a cultural procession was also taken out across the town as part of the programme and the satradhikar (head Vaishnavite priest) of Sri Sri Mayamora Puranimati Atapam Satra, Basudev Nanda Goswami flagged off the rally. Tributes were also offered at the samadhisthal of Moghai Ojhah on the eastern outskirts here by the students’ body led by its state cultural secretary, Suraj Kalita.