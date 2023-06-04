32 C
Dibrugarh-Secunderabad summer special train service extended

By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 3: To clear the extra rush of passengers, it has been decided to extend the service of summer special train between Dibrugarh and Secunderabad for another four trips in both directions. The train will run with its existing timings and stoppages.

Accordingly, train no. 07046 (Secunderabad – Dibrugarh) Special will depart from Secunderabad at 11:00 am on every Monday from June 5 to 26 to reach Dibrugarh at 8.50 pm on Wednesday. In return direction, train no. 07047 (Dibrugarh – Secunderabad) Special will depart from Dibrugarh at 09:20 am on every Thursday from June 8 to 29, to reach Secunderabad at 4.30 pm on Saturday.

 

During it’s both ways journey, the special train will run via Simaluguri Jn., Mariani Jn., Lumding Jn., Goalpara, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Kharagpur Jn., Bhubaneswar, Palasa, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur and Nalgonda stations. Consisting of 22 coaches, the train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches for the passengers.

Wait listed passengers of other trains travelling towards South India can avail the services of this summer special train. The details of stoppages and timings of this train are available at IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey, a PR stated.

 

