Special Trains Between Guwahati – Santragachi & Dibrugarh – Secunderabad Extended

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 2: NFR has decided to extend the services of trains between Guwahati – Santragachi and Dibrugarh – Secunderabad from March 3 to April 1, 2023 and March 9 to April 30, 2023 respectively to clear the extra rush. The Northeast Frontier Railway has also decided to extend the services of Agartala – Dharmanagar – Agartala DEMU Passenger Special upto Karimganj from March 6, 2023.

Accordingly, train no 08047/08048 Santragachi – Guwahati – Santragachi weekly summer special will be extended for 5 trips in both directions with existing timings, stoppages and composition. Train no 08047 Santragachi – Guwahati weekly summer special will depart from Santragachi on every Friday and will run from March 3 to March 31, 2023. Train no 08048 Guwahati – Santragachi weekly summer special will depart from Guwahati on every Saturday and will run from March 4 to April 1, 2023.

- Advertisement -

Train no 07046/07047 Secunderabad – Dibrugarh – Secunderabad Special will be extended upto April 30, 2023 from March 9, 2023 in both directions with existing timings, stoppages and composition. Train no 07046 Secunderabad – Dibrugarh Special will depart from Secunderabad on every Thursday and will run from March 9 to April 27, 2023. Train no 07047 Dibrugarh – Secunderabad Special will depart from Dibrugarh on every Sunday and will run from March 12 to April 30, 2023.

Moreover, the services of train no 07679/07680 Agartala – Dharmanagar – Agartala DEMU Passenger Special will be extended upto Karimganj from March 6, 2023. Train no 07679 Agartala – Karimganj DEMU Passenger Special will depart from Agartala at 06:45 hrs to arrive Karimganj at 13:20 hrs. In return direction, train no 07680 Karimganj – Agartala DEMU Passenger Special will depart from Karimganj at 13:45 hrs to arrive Agartala at 20:45 hrs. During its extended service, the train will have stoppages at Nadiapur, Churaibari, Tilbhum, Chandkhira Bagan, Kalkalighat, Patharkandi, Kanaibazar, Baraigram, Kayasthagram, Nilambazar and Suprakandi. Timings of the train at stations between Agartala – Dharmanagar will remain unchanged.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at IRCTC website and through NTES and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.