Dilip Saikia files nomination for Darrang-Udalguri LS seat

KOKRAJHAR, April 4: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency, Dilip Saikia, filed his nomination before the returning officer and district commissioner, Udalguri amidst the presence of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), and UPPL president, Pramod Boro, along with several leaders representing NDA alliance partners BJP, UPPL, and AGP parties on Thursday.

NDA nominee candidate Dilip Saikia submitted his nomination papers following a grand rally of public gathering representing NDA alliance partners BJP, UPPL, and AGP parties, which saw significant support for the NDA alliance candidate. Saikia was accompanied by Assam Pradesh-BJP president, Bhabesh Kalita, CEM of BTR, Pramod Boro, AGP general secretary, Dr Kamala Kalita, and several senior leaders of NDA alliance partners.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the public gathering, stating that the BJP-led NDA alliance is winning the majority of seats across the state of Assam, including the Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency, by a massive margin of votes. He emphasised that people from all communities are coming forward to extend support to the NDA alliance candidates in the state of Assam. He expressed confidence that the NDA alliance would form the central government for the third consecutive term under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, winning over 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sarma highlighted the joint efforts of the center and state governments towards the welfare and development of citizens since coming to power in 2014, affirming the NDA government’s commitment to the all-round development of all sections of society.

CEM of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro, asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is the public’s first choice and together, the NDA will ensure more than 400 seats across the country. He stated that people from all sections of society are eagerly waiting to vote in favour of NDA alliance candidates, emphasising the strong public support for the NDA alliance across the state and the whole country.

“I am very happy to be present at the nomination filing program of Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency candidate Dilip Saikia in the presence of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. I am overwhelmed to see the immense love and support for our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Boro said.

Rajya Sabha MP and UPPL working president, Rwngwra Narzary, expressed his enthusiasm by the huge show of support for NDA candidate, Dilip Saikia.

State cabinet ministers, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Chandra Mohan Patowary, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, deputy CEM of BTR, Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, MLAs, BTR EMs representing the NDA alliance parties were present at the event.

Meanwhile, a grand bike rally was carried out at Parbathjora and Dotma LAC in support of NDA alliance candidate, Joyanta Basumatary for Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. Central Election Steering Committee chairman and ex-MLA, Hemendra Nath Brahma, flagged off the rally at Parbathjora LAC, and MLA Jiran Basumatary and BTR executive member, Ukil Mushahary, flagged off the rally at Kachugaon amidst a huge gathering.