Diphu Students Excel at National Sports Meet 2023

DIPHU: Throwing a pleasant surprise Kendriya Vidyalaya, Diphu, students show a spectacular performance in the recently held National Sports Meet (NSM) 2023 from November 02 to 06 in Lucknow and Mumbai, organised by Kendriya Vidyalay Sangthan, New Delhi. Students had won a total of 05 medals which includes 03 silver and 02 bronze. The participation of students was ensured under leadership of sports incharge, Sohan Lal Beniwal. The students participated in the Athletics and rope skipping event.

The names of the Silver medalists are Sengmepi Taropi, Manosh Sil and Erisim Taro. The Bronze medals are won by Anjali Hansepi and Jesika Teronpi. One student, Erisim Taro remarkably qualified for SGFI (School Games Federation of India) level also. Students gave the credit of their excellent performance to their parents and teachers.

- Advertisement -

Principal of the Vidyalaya, Dr. Surender Singh felicitated the students upon reaching their school campus. He admired the students for their exemplary and morale boosting performance. He said sports not only increase physical fitness it also imparts the values of unity, discipline, socialisation and patriotism. Sports not only make our present but also have the potency to shape one’s future. During the felicitation programme teachers Haitilo Kath, Parimal Ray, Leonard Bey, Anurag Chaturvedi, HBS Anal, Kasturika Buragohain, Mayuri Sonowal, Jitendra Panwar, Sandeep Nain and Chinmoy Das were present.