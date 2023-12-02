Diphu town initiates festive spirit with Pre-Christmas celebration

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 1: With the arrival of December, the festive season for the Christian community begins,

marked by various churches and Christian groups organizing Pre-Christmas celebrations.

In Diphu town, the United Christian Forum (UCF), representing different denominations, held a vibrant

Pre-Christmas celebration at Joysing Doloi Auditorium on Friday. The event, themed ‘In the Fullness of

Time’ based on Galatians 4:4, brought together church elders, priests, believers of all ages, fostering a

joyous anticipation for the upcoming Christmas festivities.

The celebration started with the singing from the congregation ‘Joy to the world’ – which is the all time

Christmas hymn. The welcome address was given by president, UCF and senior pastor of Diphu Baptist

Church, Dr Solomon Rongpi. Christmas greetings were also delivered by the vice president, UCF and

principal, Don Bosco HS School, Diphu, Fr Saji, where he called Christ as the prince of peace. He further

asked the believers to be prepared to receive Christ this Christmas, who is the prince of peace himself.

Executive Member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) for Education, Richard Tokbi,

graced the occasion as the guest of honour and, in his Christmas greetings, expressed gratitude to God

for the abundant blessings received. Tokbi began by extending advance Christmas wishes to everyone

present.

He also conveyed greetings from Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, who, despite

intending to be here, was engaged in a program in West Karbi Anglong. Tokbi, attending on behalf of the

CEM, assured that Ronghang sends his love and greetings to all attendees.

“I express my gratitude to God for His love and mercy, enabling me to stand before you all. It is a great

honor to be part of this celebration. Remember, ‘Seek first the kingdom of God, and all these things will

be added unto you,” the executive member (EM) exhorted. The EM then proceeded to cut the Pre-

Christmas cake, marking the joyous occasion of the Pre-Christmas gathering.

In his Pre-Christmas message, Chin Lamthang Buansing, Executive Director of Lok-Ki-Seva, Guwahati,

emphasized that God Immanuel with us is at the core of Christmas. He stressed that Christmas isn’t just

about celebrating the birth of Christ but also reflecting on God’s plan to save all mankind.

“The theme of the Pre-Christmas celebration, ‘In the fullness of his time,’ underscores that God sent his

son to earth at the appointed time to save mankind. Jesus is not just a mere human being; he is sent by

God to us, and his birth is unique as he has existed from the beginning.” he said.

- Advertisement -

“It is God’s plan to send his only son for our sake. Embracing Christ in our hearts is essential. Christmas

carries a message of love, and God’s love is freely given to whoever accepts it,” he added.

On the occasion, Choirs from women of Diphu Baptist church, Reformed Presbyterian Church, Dillaji;

Inter Colleges Evangelical Union (ICEU), Diphu; Diphu Presbyterian Church, Dillaji and Diphu Town

United Choir presented beautiful Christmas songs.

The celebration ended with benediction by senior executive secretary, Karbi Anglong Presbyterian

Church Synod, Albert Teron.