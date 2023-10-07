Dr Bhuban Chandra Chutia receives Dulal Chandra Goswami Memorial Research Award-2023

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Oct 6: Dr. Bhuban Chandra Chutia, Assistant Professor in the Department of Zoology, was honored with the prestigious Dulal Chandra Goswami Memorial Research Award-2023 by the Dulal Chandra Goswami Memorial Charitable Trust. The award ceremony, held at Nowgong College, included a certificate, memento, and a cash prize in recognition of Dr. Chutia’s remarkable contributions to scientific research, innovation in Ericulture, quality publications, and social responsibility in uplifting rural communities in Assam through various research projects sponsored by central and state government funding agencies.

Additionally, a Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Dr. Farishta Yasmin, Associate Professor in the Department of Botany, for her initiatives and contributions in promoting a research environment at Nowgong College.

The award presentation event was organized by the Trust in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the college. Dr. Sarat Borkataki, the college’s principal, chaired the session and welcomed the guests, awardees, and participants.

The Dulal Chandra Memorial Trust, led by Dr. Mukut Goswami and Dr. Bibha Goswami, both renowned physicians in the district, aims to create a research-friendly environment and encourage scholars to engage in more research.

Professor PJ Handique, Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University, graced the event as the chief guest. He emphasized that quality research is the key to elevating an educational institution to a world-class university. He urged faculty members, research scholars, and students to engage in high-quality research.

The award presentation ceremony was attended by college faculty members, over 200 students, research scholars, and well-wishers of the college.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Annanya Hiloidari, Associate Professor in the Department of English.